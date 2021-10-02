Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood Walk of Fame welcomes Grammy-winning singer Alejandro Sanz

Sanz honored on Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD -- Spanish singer and composer Alejandro Sanz has been making hit songs for the past 30 years.

Over those three decades, Sanz has earned 22 Latin Grammys and four Grammy Awards.

On Friday, a large crowd of loyal fans loudly cheered him on as Sanz added another honor to that long list of accomplishments: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sanz took to Twitter and posted a message to his followers in Spanish, calling the moment "unforgettable."



"His music has transcended in my life. For me, to see him get this star, I'm excited and proud for him," said fan Sean Valadez.

Sanz was humbled by the unveiling ceremony and said it had been part of a life-long dream.

"It's filled me with so much joy because the little boy Alejandro would have loved to know that this day would come," said Sanz. "This 52-year-old man loves just the way it happened. That little boy had no idea because now I get to surprise him and tell him we did it!"

Sanz has a special term for his fans. He doesn't call them "fans," he calls them "fams," short for family.

"I came here because I love Alejandro," said fan Valeria Garcia. "I'm his fan since 30 years ago." Another fan said, "I love him! He is my Spanish #1 artist, and we sing and we dance!"

