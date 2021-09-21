The new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens in LA next week. Here's a peek inside

One impressive site is the 1,000-seat state-of-the-art David Geffen Theater. It's one of two theaters in the 300,000 square foot museum that will celebrate cinema's past, present and future.
The Academy Museum will certainly be a place to explore, to enjoy, to marvel and to learn.
"We're talking about the history of cinema in a very diverse, dynamic, accessible way," Bill Kramer, the museum's director and president, said earlier this year. "There are so many stories and we're telling a lot of them. And we will continue to rotate new stories through our exhibitions."
This museum will also not shy away from controversy. It will address and acknowledge Hollywood's problematic history involving women, stereotypes and lack of diversity.
"We're acknowledging things that many viewers, many fans, have been thinking about for a long time," said Jacqueline Stewart, the museum's Chief Artistic and Programming Officer. "It's really important for us to be a space where people can talk about these issues."
The museum's ultimate goal is to advance the understanding, celebration and preservation of cinema. It will do that with exhibitions pretty much everywhere you look, along with many special collections, programs and initiatives.
"Building a new institution from idea to completion in a little more than ten years is remarkable," Kramer said.
While The Academy Museum may be in Los Angeles, a visit inside will take guests on a journey around the world.
One of the museum's inaugural temporary exhibitions will spotlight the work of Hayao Miyazaki, the Japanese animator, director and producer behind Studio Ghibli.
Visitors will be able to do more than marvel at cinematic history. The Oscars Experience will create an immersive environment that simulates the experience of accepting an Oscar on stage at the Dolby Theatre.
There's a reason there's a term called "movie magic." That magic will be on display here, whether it's through technology or some famous ruby slippers.