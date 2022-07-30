Sen. Padilla outlines plans to protect abortion rights in California, nationwide

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., visited a Planned Parenthood in Los Angeles and outlined legislative plans to fight for abortion rights in California and nationwide.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Senator Alex Padilla wants anyone who cares about reproductive rights to know that even with all the other issues and bills in Washington D.C., he won't stop fighting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

"The right to an abortion, the right to reproductive care services should not depend on what state you live in," Padilla said. "Your rights, your access should not end at the state border. It should not rely on your income level. What kind of access to transportation you may or may not have. Whether you can take time off of work or not."

Padilla toured Planned Parenthood Los Angeles Friday with staff and shared some of the legislation he and his colleagues are working on to respond to the Supreme Court's decision.

"Legislation that provides additional funding for the Title X family planning program to legislation that makes it clear that it is illegal for anti-choice states to limit travel options for anyone who may be seeking to go out of state for an abortion," said Padilla.

This November in California, voters will decide whether to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the state's constitution.

But, Padilla says, more needs to be done to make sure service providers in California aren't targeted by other states if they help someone travel to California for reproductive healthcare. That's why he's fighting to codify the right to an abortion into federal law, but that will depend on what happens in the November midterms.

Another issue Padilla hopes will motivate voters in November - the proposed Schumer-Manchin climate bill which would be the largest legislative climate investment in U.S. history. Padilla says it will help address our out-of-control wildfires in California.