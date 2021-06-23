Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for marijuana possession

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested and released on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to Texas A&M police.

Both are misdemeanor charges.

Lieutenant Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that around 2 p.m. local time, Caruso tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport, which is located on A&M property.

The Transportation and Security Administration searched Caruso's bags and found a herb grinder that contained marijuana, Richardson said.

According to online records, Caruso was arrested for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. He was released after posting bond.

Caruso played collegiately at Texas A&M. He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Since signing with the Lakers in 2017, the 27-year-old has played a key role off the bench the last four seasons. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 58 games this past season.
