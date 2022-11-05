Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, missing Bay Area woman, found months after her disappearance

Remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.

The remains belonging to the 24-year-old were located in the Northern California town of Plymouth in Amador County on Thursday, and the identity was confirmed Friday by a forensic odontologist.

Gabe, a resident of Oakley in Contra Costa County, disappeared on Jan. 26, where she was last seen leaving the Antioch home of her former boyfriend, Marshall Jones.

Her car was found in Oakley but there was no sign of her.

Investigators say they determined Jones drove to the area where Alexis' remains were found in the hours following her disappearance.

Jones was killed in a Seattle suburb in June when police moved in to arrest him.

Officials say a press conference will be scheduled for early next week.