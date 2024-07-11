Police and family members searching for missing 76-year-old woman with dementia in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been nearly a week since 76-year-old Brenda Jackson was last seen.

A neighbor's camera captured Jackson walking out of her Gardena home near Normandie Avenue and Redondo Beach Boulevard on 4th of July around 8:30 p.m.

Her family told Eyewitness News she has dementia and takes medication daily. They're worried the fireworks may have caused some disorientation.

"Maybe she's at the wandering stage where she's wandering off now," said Shelie Jackson-White, Brenda Jackson's daughter. "But this is her first time doing that, and we don't know where she could've went. We have no idea."

"She's very sweet," added Princess Alexander, Brenda Jackson's granddaughter. "Right now, she's unfortunately dealing with dementia, so she's not who she's always been. If they see her, let her know that you heard from her family, that we're looking for her."

Jackson's being described as 5-foot-5 woman who weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater, grey sweatpants, grey shoes and a black scarf over her head.

The family has since filed a missing person report. The Gardena Police Department has listed her as a critical missing senior. Police say they've issued a Silver Alert and after looking for her in locations she's frequented, they're asking for the public's help.

"The heat advisory for anyone who's elderly, extreme weather can pose a problem," said Gardena PD Lt. Christopher Cuff. "But primarily because of her diminished capacity as well as the fact that she does take a daily medication, we're looking to find her."

Jackson's longtime partner, Amos Taylor, says for the last six days, he's searched different areas for at least 12 hours a day.

"I need her to come home," Taylor said. "So please, if you see her, call the police."

If you have any information regarding Jackson's whereabouts, you're asked to call Detective Lily Pinela at 310-217-9654.