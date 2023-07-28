One reel includes the song "Johnny B. Goode" by Chuck Berry as well as different styles of music from around the world.

Record made to introduce life on Earth to aliens up for auction

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Recordings made to introduce life on Earth to aliens went up for auction on Thursday.

The late astronomer Carl Sagan kept the copy of NASA's Voyager Golden Record.

The recordings were made for NASA's twin Voyager probes that lifted off in 1977 and continue to explore the solar system today.

One reel includes the song "Johnny B. Goode" by Chuck Berry as well as different styles of music from around the world. The other reel has humpback whale songs, greetings in 59 languages and other sounds.

Sotheby's auction house said the recordings are expected to fetch up to $600,000 at auction.

The records that were sent off with Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 were made of copper and plated in gold and included symbols showing how to locate the Sun and how to play the record.

CNN contributed to this report.