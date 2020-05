2nd attack on woman reported at Aliso Viejo park

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- For the second time this year, an attack on a woman has been reported at Aliso Viejo's Woodfield Park.Investigators believe the same man may be responsible for both attacks, on Jan. 20 and April 2.In the most recent incident, a 30-year-old woman said she was on the Aliso Creek hiking trail when a man grabbed her from behind and forced her into the bushes. She fought back and screamed for help and the attacker fled.The Jan. 20 attack happened in the same area. A 22-year-old woman was skateboarding at Woodfield Park when she said a man talked to her and then grabbed her and pulled her into the bushes. She fought and screamed until he fled.The victim says the attacker was a man in his 30s wearing a black shirt and shorts with dark eyes and little-to-no hair and a muscular build.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Detail at (714)647-7419 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.