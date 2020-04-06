2nd attack on woman reported at Aliso Viejo park

By ABC7.com staff
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- For the second time this year, an attack on a woman has been reported at Aliso Viejo's Woodfield Park.

Investigators believe the same man may be responsible for both attacks, on Jan. 20 and April 2.

In the most recent incident, a 30-year-old woman said she was on the Aliso Creek hiking trail when a man grabbed her from behind and forced her into the bushes. She fought back and screamed for help and the attacker fled.

The Jan. 20 attack happened in the same area. A 22-year-old woman was skateboarding at Woodfield Park when she said a man talked to her and then grabbed her and pulled her into the bushes. She fought and screamed until he fled.

The victim says the attacker was a man in his 30s wearing a black shirt and shorts with dark eyes and little-to-no hair and a muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Detail at (714)647-7419 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.
