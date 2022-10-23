OC home turned haunted house gives back and inspires a Disney legend

The Stanleys' special Halloween attraction at their home mimics the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A family in Aliso Viejo with a passion for Halloween is using a one-of-a-kind spooky attraction they've created for a good cause, but it also recently caught the eye of a Disney legend.

Mike Stanley, his wife Dawn and son Wyatt are the magic behind the display at their home along Oak Ridge Circle.

For more than a decade, the family has been known for their love for Halloween, and if their home looks familiar, anyone who's been to Disneyland may recognize it.

"This year's theme is near and dear to our hearts because it's our favorite ride at Disneyland," said Mike Stanley. "So, we've always wanted to give it the respect it deserves and really go big."

The Stanleys' attraction mimics the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

"The neighbors are involved now so we worked together to get a different scene from the ride in every front lawn," said Mike Stanley.

The sprawling attraction invites the community to enjoy the ghouls and ghosts for a good cause. As guests tour the neighborhood displays, they can also purchase hot chocolate, apple cider, cookies and even churros.

Plus, all the proceeds are donated to the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support group, a charity close to the Stanleys heart.

"We wanted to kind of do something in honor of my dad to give back that's why we chose that charity," said Dawn Stanley.

To make the spooky season even more special, the Stanleys got a special visit from the one and only imagineer and creator of Disnelynand Haunted Mansion Bob Gurr.

The Stanleys treated him to a tour and a cake for his 91st birthday.

"Bob Gurr gave his stamp of approval last night. So, if we can get his stamp approval for how good it is, it's good, so the kids should come out," said Dawn Stanley.

