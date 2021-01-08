All Good News: Whittier teen earns rank of Eagle Scout; hopes to inspire other young women to join the Boy Scouts of America

WHITTIER (KABC) -- Becoming an Eagle Scout is the greatest achievement for anyone who joins the Boy Scouts of America. A young woman from Whittier has now joined that elite rank.For most of its history the Boy Scouts has been all about the boys. But in 2018 the Boy Scouts opened the door to girls like Amy Allinson, and now she has joined an exclusive club, Eagle Scout."It took a lot of leadership, it took participation, to lead scouts in our troop. I had a lot of help from family," said Allinson.Her brothers are also scouts, and so is her dad, and he can't hold back his excitement over his daughters accomplishments."She jumped in with both feet and I'm proud of her because she has done everything required," said Roy Allinson.One of Amy's challenges to become an Eagle Scout involved creating hygiene kits for foster kids."In the kit were feminine hygiene products, face masks, things foster teens don't usually get," said Amy.The merit badges she's earned are a reminder of her Scout experience, and it is one she cherishes."The goal was Eagle, but the journey has been better than anything," said Amy.She is hoping that journey will be an inspiration to other young women who want to join the group and strive for the ultimate honor of Eagle Scout.