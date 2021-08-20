All Good News: Hawthorne High School has its first female varsity high school football coach

HAWTHORNE (KABC) -- Monique Boone is breaking ground at Hawthorne High School as the first female varsity football coach in Centennial League history."It feels amazing and also a lot of responsibility in that respect because we're paving new ground," said Boone.Boone played soccer, basketball and lacrosse growing up; her family loved football and she watched her brothers play the sport. In her 20s she joined an all-female football league and played for 12 years. But she knew eventually she wanted to be a coach."Playing football takes a toll on your body and with that I need to start transitioning from being a player to being a coach," said Boone. "I want football in my life."Hawthorne football head coach Corey Thedford says Boone's playing experience and her knowledge of the sport makes her a great coach."The fact that she plays football, she is active, she can get out there and demonstrate a lot of times with the kids, she can be mobile and be active," said Thedford. "It kind of earned a little bit respect out here in a male dominated sport. So the fact that she knows what she doing, and she can show that she knows what she's doing goes a long way."The players on the team say they like the way she teaches."She made me better 100%. And she made this whole team better. So she's always uplifting, uplifting us," said Jeffrey Romero, Senior, Hawthorne High School.Boone wants to encourage more women to follow their dreams"So it was finding a mentor and the sports and being a student of the game and learning as much as you can and continue to want to learn," said Boone.