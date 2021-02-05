All Good News: A surprise at her local Ralph's lets Orange County teacher know how much she's appreciated for going above and beyond

ANAHEIM HILLS (KABC) -- Neighbors helping neighbors.When local grocery workers noticed a teacher using her own money to buy school supplies for her kids, they decided to surprise her.Christie Scott Griffith is the definition of a dedicated teacher who truly cares. She's been at Esplanade Elementary in Orange for 22 years."I'm very passionate about being a teacher, it's not only my calling, it's a wonderful opportunity to inspire the next generation," said Griffith.We met up with Griffith at Ralph's in Anaheim Hills, where she spends a lot of money; not only on her own family, but on school supplies for her second grade students. And that expense comes out of her own pocket. She feels it's necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.Turns out, staff at the store took notice."We wanted to surprise her and thank her for not only being a loyal shopper but being a local educator," said Terri Haikalis, from Ralph's, Anaheim HillsIt came in the form of a poem... read aloud for all shoppers to hear: "Your passion for others is a reason to live. To give up yourself and want nothing back is just what you are that so many lack."She knew the store's "promise team" was gifting her students a valentine's party; she did not know she too had gifts headed her way."Completely surprised, I cried and I was shocked!" said Griffith.She admits these COVID times hasn't been easy but tries to never complain, and says she and her fellow teachers are doing the best they can. While she's grateful... this unexpected sign of appreciation also puts into perspective why she loves her job."It's not gifts we may receive, it's the kids coming back and saying we really made a difference in their life," said Griffith.