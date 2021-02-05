Education

All Good News: A surprise at her local Ralph's lets Orange County teacher know how much she's appreciated for going above and beyond

Local grocery workers noticed teacher using her own money to buy school supplies; they surprised her with an in-store celebration
By
ANAHEIM HILLS (KABC) -- Neighbors helping neighbors.

When local grocery workers noticed a teacher using her own money to buy school supplies for her kids, they decided to surprise her.

Christie Scott Griffith is the definition of a dedicated teacher who truly cares. She's been at Esplanade Elementary in Orange for 22 years.

"I'm very passionate about being a teacher, it's not only my calling, it's a wonderful opportunity to inspire the next generation," said Griffith.

We met up with Griffith at Ralph's in Anaheim Hills, where she spends a lot of money; not only on her own family, but on school supplies for her second grade students. And that expense comes out of her own pocket. She feels it's necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turns out, staff at the store took notice.

"We wanted to surprise her and thank her for not only being a loyal shopper but being a local educator," said Terri Haikalis, from Ralph's, Anaheim Hills

It came in the form of a poem... read aloud for all shoppers to hear: "Your passion for others is a reason to live. To give up yourself and want nothing back is just what you are that so many lack."

She knew the store's "promise team" was gifting her students a valentine's party; she did not know she too had gifts headed her way.

"Completely surprised, I cried and I was shocked!" said Griffith.

She admits these COVID times hasn't been easy but tries to never complain, and says she and her fellow teachers are doing the best they can. While she's grateful... this unexpected sign of appreciation also puts into perspective why she loves her job.

"It's not gifts we may receive, it's the kids coming back and saying we really made a difference in their life," said Griffith.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationanaheim hillsteachergrocery storestudentsall good news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD in standoff with suspect after chase in San Fernando Valley
Bill would speed up reopening of CA theme parks
California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the Golden State
Moreno Valley residents facing charges in EDD fraud case
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
Human trafficking investigation nets 145 arrests in LA County
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Show More
SoCal congresswoman votes to remove Greene from committees
Food delivery robots get rolling in San Pedro
Powerful storm eased drought in parts of California
OC mom, cancer survivor offers hope to others
9 people hospitalized after hazmat incident in Ontario
More TOP STORIES News