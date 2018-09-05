Suspected child predator asks woman if he 'could have' her daughter at Santa Ana laundromat

A suspected child predator asked a woman at a Santa Ana laundromat if he "could have" her daughter before groping other children at the location, police said.

It all started Monday afternoon when a concerned bystander told a Santa Ana police officer about a man on a bicycle who had just touched three juvenile females' buttocks as he passed them on a sidewalk.

That police officer spotted the suspect, chased him down and detained him.

Alan Flores, 28, is seen in booking photos from Santa Ana police.


During the course of the investigation, police learned that the suspect, 28-year-old Alan Flores, had approached a woman with her two young children earlier in the day and asked if he "could have" her 6-year-old daughter.

The child's mother and a bystander intervened and deterred Flores from attacking the 6-year-old. However, Flores then touched a different child and groped at least two more children outside, investigators said.

Flores was booked on charges of annoying or molesting a victim under the age of 18, touching a person intimately against his or her will for sexual arousal and attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14.
