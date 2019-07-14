LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- An alleged drunk driver clad in a Budweiser shirt was involved in not one, but two incidents Saturday night.
Police were called to a rollover crash on the 5 Freeway around 10 p.m. but when they arrived, they found nothing.
A few minutes later, the same driver barreled through a front yard and into the garage of a home in Lake Forest.
Nobody was injured in either crashes, but the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Alleged drunk driver flips on freeway, leaves, then crashes into Lake Forest home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News