Society

'There wasn't a dry eye in the building': 9/11 firefighter with ALS enjoys daughter's wedding day

EMBED <>More Videos

9/11 firefighter shares wedding day joy with daughter despite ALS

ARIZONA -- Not even ALS could prevent a heroic New York City firefighter from sharing a special wedding day moment with his daughter.

Dennis Snider answered the call of duty at Ground Zero after 9/11, and for the last 15 years, he's been bravely battling a rare form of ALS.

When his daughter Tenaya recently tied the knot, Snider was at her side, sharing in the joy in his motorized wheelchair.

They then made it onto the dance floor for the more than appropriate song "Sweet Child of Mine."

Tenaya's brother shared images from the reception, later writing "there wasn't a dry eye in the building."

RELATED: Michael Strahan, 'GMA' help Chicago-area couple celebrate dream wedding at Navy Pier
EMBED More News Videos

After canceling their wedding twice due to the pandemic, an Army major and his wife had a dream wedding on Navy Pier with a special visitor from "GMA."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalsfdnywedding
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA janitor fatally stabbed in struggle over keys
OC father marks 1st Father's Day since pregnant wife killed
Video shows IE deputy kick suspect in head
Stolen big rig crashes into home in Chino
Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work
Naked man breaks into Bel Air home, kills family's pets
Jaguar builds on its legacy with F-Type sports car
Show More
7 members of same SoCal family graduate in the same year
Biden family dog Champ dies
Video: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off OC coast
Newsom assaulted by 'aggressive' man on CA street
Events across Southern California commemorate Juneteenth
More TOP STORIES News