Deputies investigate fatal stabbing of 2 people at Altadena home

By ABC7.com staff
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating the fatal stabbing of two people at a home in Altadena.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was called to the 3000 block of Marengo Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

There were two stabbing victims, a man and a woman, pronounced dead at the scene.

Although authorities weren't providing details, one male body could be seen on the ground in an alley near the home in aerial footage from AIR7 HD.

No description of the suspects was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
