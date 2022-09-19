Recovery specialist uses his story to help those struggling with addiction get back on track

He works both in the hospital, helping get people into recovery, and on the streets, where he reaches out to people who are struggling. His message is that there is hope for everybody, as long as they are willing to be helped.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- More than 20 years ago, Vinnie Kirkland was incarcerated for issues related to drug use.

He vowed that when he was released, he was going to change his life.

Fast forward to 2022, and Vinnie is now a recovery specialist at AtlantiCare, a hospital system in New Jersey.

Based in Atlantic City, Kirkland now reaches out to people struggling with addiction in his hometown.

