AMA nominations 2020: Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd American Music Awards nominees with 8 nods each

The Weeknd was also nominated for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock, Favorite Album - Pop/Rock, Favorite Song - Pop/Rock, Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, Favorite Album - Soul/R&B and Favorite Song - Soul/R&B. His album "After Hours" produced the chart-topping singles "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless."
Ricch's additional nods included New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Song - Pop/Rock, Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop and two nods for Favorite Song - Rap/Hip- Hop. In 2019 he released his debut studio album "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial," which hit the top spot on the Billboard 200. Ricch's single "The Box'' topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
With a total of five nominations including New Artist of the Year and Collaboation of the Year, first-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion was the most-nominated female artist this year. Scroll down to see the full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees.
Last year's show saw Swift make history, shattering Michael Jackson's record for all-time AMA wins on the same night she was named Artist of the Decade. This year, she has four opportunities to set a new record for all-time wins. She also currently holds the record for most Artist of the Year wins, with five.
Changes to the show this year include the addition of several categories for rap, hip hop and Latin artists. It's not yet clear what the Nov. 22 live telecast on ABC will look like amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists to win on Twitter and on the AMAs website. Visit theamas.com/Vote to learn more about AMA voting.
Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.
Full list of 2020 American Music Award nominees:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Lewis Capaldi
- Doja Cat
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, "Savage Remix"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
- BTS
- Billie Eilish EXO
- Ariana Grande NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Doja Cat, "Say So"
- Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
- Taylor Swift, "cardigan"
- The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
- Dua Lipa
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
- BTS
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
- Harry Styles, "Fine Line"
- Taylor Swift, "folklore"
- The Weeknd, "After Hours"
FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK
- Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
- Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
- Post Malone, "Circles"
- Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
- The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
- Luke Combs, "What You See Is What You Get"
- Blake Shelton, "Fully Loaded: God's Country"
- Morgan Wallen, "If I Know Me"
FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber. "10,000 Hours"
- Maren Morris. "The Bones"
- Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani). "Nobody But You"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B
- Nicki Minaj
- Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
- Lil Baby, "My Turn"
- Lil Uzi Vert, "Eternal Atake"
- Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"
FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
- Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown
- John Legend
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
- Jhene Aiko
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
- Doja Cat "Hot Pink"
- Summer Walker "Over It"
- The Weeknd "After Hours"
FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
- Summer Walker, "Playing Games"
- The Weeknd, "Heartless"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - LATIN
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - LATIN
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Rosalia
FAVORITE ALBUM - LATIN
- Anuel AA, "Emmanuel"
- Bad Bunny, "Las que no iban a salir"
- Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG"
FAVORITE SONG - LATIN
- Bad Bunny, "Vete"
- Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
- KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
- Billie Eilish
- Tame Impala
- twenty one pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
- Lewis Capaldi
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
- Lauren Daigle
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
- "Birds of Prey: The Album"
- "Frozen II"
- "Trolls: World Tour"