Ventura County judge terminates conservatorship for Amanda Bynes

A conservatorship for actress Amanda Bynes, which has been overseeing her personal and professional affairs for the past nine years, was officially ended by a judge on Tuesday.

"The conservatorship is no longer needed or required, and therefore the petition for termination is granted," said Ventura County Judge Roger Lund during a short hearing lasting just over five minutes, free of any drama or squabbling.

Bynes was not in the courtroom when the ruling was made.

Bynes' mother, Lynne Bynes, had been acting as her conservator and did not object to the request filed last month.

"The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news," Tamar Arminak, an attorney for Bynes' parents, told NBC last month. "The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her."

Bynes spoke about her conservatorship on Instagram recently, writing in part, "I want to thank you all so much for your love and support."

Her effort to end her conservatorship comes after a judge ended Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship in November.

"Congratulations to Miss Bynes, and good luck," Judge Lund said at the end of the hearing.

