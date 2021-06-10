Amazon driver seen punching 67-year-old woman in head after argument over delivery

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon driver attacks customer after delivery argument

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amazon driver is facing abuse and battery charges after allegedly attacking a 67-year-old woman outside her apartment in the Bay Area.

Security video shows the victim and the driver, 21-year-old Itzel Ramirez, last week.

Investigators say the attack sparked from an argument over delivery times.



In the video, the woman and the driver can be seen having an argument. The victim then walks away and turns her back and the Amazon driver is seen attacking her from behind, punching her multiple times in the head.

Detectives say Ramirez admitted to assaulting the woman, but claims it was self-defense.

Amazon says this action does not reflect the high standards for its drivers and Ramirez no longer works for the company.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiaamazonassaultattack
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
Here's where you still have to wear a mask when CA reopens on June 15
'It's been a rough year' - CA vaccine lottery winner speaks out
Long Beach has vaccinated 99% of seniors, mayor says
OC business owners protest workplace mask rules
Making these 4 changes can increase your lifespan, research shows
8 ways to save water as CA faces worst drought in decades
Show More
Illegal fireworks destroy home in Pasadena
Nearly 200-year-old LA cemetery has history dating back to cattle ranches
Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over on a Texas dam
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will build a border wall
12 LAUSD seniors achieve perfect attendance from 1st through 12th grade
More TOP STORIES News