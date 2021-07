Amazon is now hiring hundreds of employees for two new Amazon Fresh grocery stores in Cerritos and La Habra, marking ten locations in Southern California.The high-tech grocery stores feature Amazon Dash Carts that allow customers to skip checkout lines, integration with Alexa shopping lists to navigate aisles more quickly.Wages start at $15 per hour and include comprehensive benefits and opportunities for growth. If you're interested, you can visit www.amazonstores.jobs.