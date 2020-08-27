Business

First Amazon Fresh grocery store opens in Woodland Hills

The first-ever Amazon Fresh store opened its doors Thursday in Woodland Hills.
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first-ever Amazon Fresh store opened its doors Thursday in Woodland Hills.

Along with the typical grocery store departments, the store includes several high-tech feature, including the ability to scan and check out groceries using a Smart shopping cart and asking Alexa voice assistants where to find items.

The Woodland Hills store is only open to select local residents for now, but the company says it will open to the general public in the next few weeks.

The new grocery store was touted as offering a variety of products at lower price points than many of those carried by Whole Foods, which Amazon bought in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswoodland hillslos angeles countylos angelesamazonwhole foodsgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
56 arrested in crimes during George Floyd protests in LA
Protesters, police face off in downtown Los Angeles
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
Video shows LAPD mow down protester who had hands up
This $5 rapid test is a potential game-changer in COVID-19 testing
Fallen Marine's body is escorted home to Corona
Virtual kidnapping scam lands Long Beach babysitter in hospital
Show More
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Vin Scully to auction items from 67-year career
LA City Council approves $30M for free child care, programs at parks
Live COVID updates from state and local officials
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl
More TOP STORIES News