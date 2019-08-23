Amazon rainforest fires: Firefighting SuperTanker plane from California arrives in Brazil

The B747-400 SuperTanker aircraft can carry nearly 20,000 gallons of retardant, a substance used to stop fires.
This comes as the country's president is firing back at critics who say Brazil isn't doing enough about the fires in the Amazon.
Satellite images show the Amazon rainforest burning at a record rate for several weeks.
Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron called the wildfires an international crisis.
In response, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused Macron of trying to capitalize on the fires for "political gain."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.