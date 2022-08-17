23-month-old girl struck and killed by Amazon van at Irvine apartment complex, police say

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 23-month-old girl was struck and killed by an Amazon van in Irvine Tuesday.

Irvine Police Department officers and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were summoned to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Estancia, near Hicks Canyon Park, on reports of the collision. They arrived to find the girl deceased in the parking lot of an apartment community, according to a police department statement.

Authorities noted that the Amazon van was operated by a third-party contractor and that "drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor" in the collision. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Irvine police Detective Christopher Ostrowski at (949) 724-7047 or email him at costrowski@cityofirvine.org.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.