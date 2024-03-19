Amazon truck carrying hundreds of packages overturns in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- It wasn't exactly a "prime" situation for an Amazon truck driver in San Bernardino over the weekend.

Video taken around noon Sunday showed an overturned Amazon truck on the westbound 210 Freeway at the 215 interchange.

You can see hundreds of Amazon packages spilled out of the truck.

Eyewitness News reached out to the company for a comment. According to Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson, the driver involved is fine.

She said customers can check on the status of their deliveries through the Amazon app or by contacting Amazon customer service.