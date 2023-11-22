Attempted murder suspect arrested after Amazon employee is stabbed at Mission Viejo facility

An Amazon employee was stabbed Tuesday morning in Mission Viejo, and one person was taken into custody, authorities said.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a female employee was stabbed and critically injured at an Amazon facility in Mission Viejo, authorities said Wednesday.

Andrew Ariel Alfaro, of Santa Ana, was taken into custody and booked, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Authorities described Alfaro as a delivery associate employed by a service partner that delivers packages on behalf of Amazon.

Deputies responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a stabbing at the facility in the 25000 block of Jeronimo Road, about a mile east of the 5 Freeway, the Sheriff's Department said.

They entered the facility, found the 48-year-old victim "and immediately began lifesaving measures," a news release said. Other deputies located Alfaro in the parking lot and detained him.

The woman was transported to a hospital with multiple stab wounds to her upper torso, investigators said, adding that a knife was recovered at the scene.

"The relationship between Alfaro and the victim and the reason he attacked her is still under investigation," the Sheriff's Department statement said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.