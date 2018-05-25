Amber Alert issued for 14-month-old toddler in western New York after mother's body found

Police are searching for a 14-month-old boy after his mother's body was found in a bag hidden in the woods.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. --
The search is on for a 14-month-old boy after his mother's body was found in a bag hidden in the woods in western New York.

An Amber Alert was issued for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon Friday after his mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, was found dead Thursday on a farm in Sodus where she reportedly worked, the Associated Press reports.

Authorities said the boy "was taken under circumstances that lead the police to believe that he is in imminent danger of serious harm and /or death."

Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, who is described as a 30-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, is also in need of asthma medication.

The AP reports that Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was in the process of applying for asylum, as she was from Guatemala and was being deported, Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers' Center of Central New York told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-NYS-AMBER (1-866-697-2623) or 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
