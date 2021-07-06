Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted by father in Riverside County

The boy, Celestine Stoot III, was last seen some time on Sunday in Lake Elsinore. Authorities initially said he was 1 year old. A description of what the boy was last wearing was not immediately available.
The CHP says the suspect, Celestine Stoot Jr, is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Kia Optima with the temporary California license plate U335133. The 31-year-old, described as a homicide suspect, is believed to be armed and dangerous.
AMBER Alert - **Update** - Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial & San Bernardino Counties.@RSO— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 6, 2021
IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/pr33tqHUZw
The Amber Alert was issued for Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial counties. If seen, the public is urged to call 911.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.