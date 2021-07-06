Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted by father in Riverside County

By ABC7.com staff
An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon after a 2-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by his own father in Riverside County.

The boy, Celestine Stoot III, was last seen some time on Sunday in Lake Elsinore. Authorities initially said he was 1 year old. A description of what the boy was last wearing was not immediately available.

The CHP says the suspect, Celestine Stoot Jr, is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Kia Optima with the temporary California license plate U335133. The 31-year-old, described as a homicide suspect, is believed to be armed and dangerous.



The Amber Alert was issued for Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial counties. If seen, the public is urged to call 911.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
