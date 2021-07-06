Amber Alert: Father sought in abduction of 2-year-old son is suspected in killing of boy's mother

EMBED <>More Videos

Amber Alert: Abduction suspect is wanted in killing of boy's mother

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of abducting his 2-year-old son in Riverside County is also wanted in connection with the killing of the boy's mother, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon after the child, Celestine Stoot III, was taken in, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Celestine was last seen sometime on Sunday in Lake Elsinore.

The California Highway Patrol said the suspect, 31-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr., is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Kia Optima with temporary California license plate No. U335133.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said the father has been identified as the suspect in the homicide of 43-year-old Natasha Denise Barlow, the mother of the missing boy. Details of Barlow's death were not immediately disclosed.

The Amber Alert was issued in Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial counties.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the missing boy is asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake elsinoreriverside countychild abductionchpamber alerthomicide investigationabductionhomicideriverside county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing teenage couple last seen in Angeles National Forest
EXCLUSIVE: BofA wants out as CA EDD renews benefits contract
Heartbroken family pleads for help after South LA mother found dead
Teen remains hospitalized after dad killed in freeway shooting, crash
Fireworks shatter windows of DTLA high-rise
Slow-speed chase suspect arrested after standoff in Montebello
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
Show More
Man killed, woman hospitalized in Venice car-to-car shooting, crash
Makeshift display of dangerous fireworks found in IE backyard
SoCal sees highest gas prices in nearly a decade
Garcetti, awaiting ambassadorial nod, reflects on city's challenges
Driver released after pickup truck hits 2 pedestrians in Anaheim
More TOP STORIES News