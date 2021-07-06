Amber Alert: Father sought in abduction of 2-year-old son is suspected in killing of boy's mother

AMBER Alert - **Update** - Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial & San Bernardino Counties.@RSO

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of abducting his 2-year-old son in Riverside County is also wanted in connection with the killing of the boy's mother, authorities confirmed Tuesday.An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon after the child, Celestine Stoot III, was taken in, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Celestine was last seen sometime on Sunday in Lake Elsinore.The California Highway Patrol said the suspect, 31-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr., is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Kia Optima with temporary California license plate No. U335133.A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said the father has been identified as the suspect in the homicide of 43-year-old Natasha Denise Barlow, the mother of the missing boy. Details of Barlow's death were not immediately disclosed.The Amber Alert was issued in Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial counties.Anyone who sees the suspect or the missing boy is asked to call 911.