Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by mother in Orange County

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3-year-old girl was found safe Friday evening after she was allegedly abducted by her mother in Orange County, prompting an Amber Alert, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Loyalty Holt had last been seen Friday morning with her mother, 29-year-old Elenora Cammon, in Fountain Valley.

CHP did not provide further details into how the girl was found or if the mother was also located.

Authorities said they were seen in a burgundy 2018 Kia Optima with California license plate number 8AEP692. CHP says they were seen near the intersection of Slater Avenue and Los Alamos Street.



According to authorities, Cammon does not have custodial rights for the girl.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly after 6 p.m., and CHP canceled it roughly an hour later.

