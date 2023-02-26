Amber Alert issued for children, ages 2 and 6, allegedly abducted by father in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for two children, ages 6 and 2, who were allegedly abducted by their father out of Riverside County.

Lilianna and Elias Acosta were taken by their father early Sunday morning in Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol. They are believed to be in a silver 2014 BMW 335i with the California license plate 9AQR805.

Frank Acostaortega, 27, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He's described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Both children have brown hair and eyes, but a description of what they were last seen wearing was not immediately disclosed.

If seen, the public is urged to call 911.

