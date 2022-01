LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As more and more people get sick with COVID-19, it's placing a greater strain on the rest of our healthcare system as well.According to the Los Angeles Times, LA County is starting to see delays in ambulance response times to 911 calls, as more employees call in sick with COVID.And since more patients overall are seeking care, ambulances are also being forced to wait to offload patients at hospitals.Health officials remind you to reach out to your doctor if you have mild COVID symptoms, rather than clogging up already busy hospitals.