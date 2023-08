A red toilet was left outside the AMC theater at the Americana mall, with a note claiming it is a bomb, police say.

Americana at Brand evacuated as bomb squad investigates red toilet that note claims is a bomb

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Americana at Brand mall in Glendale was evacuated Thursday night as police investigated a possible bomb threat: A red toilet left outside the movie theater.

Police started evacuating the area around 8 p.m. after a note was found which claimed the toilet was a bomb.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was investigating the object, left outside the AMC theaters.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.