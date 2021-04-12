american idol

Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID-19, Paula Abdul to sub on 'American Idol'

By Bob Monek
NEW YORK -- The first live show of the 'American Idol' season will go on without one of the three celebrity judges.

Country superstar Luke Bryan is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted that he is doing well, resting in quarantine at home, and looks forward to being back soon.



The show will still have 3 judges tonight....

Paula Abdul, an original 'Idol' judge, will step in as a guest judge to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.



Following America's overnight vote, 10 contestants will be revealed from the top 16 during Monday's show.

The 6 remaining will perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges, rounding out the top 12 for next week's shows.

