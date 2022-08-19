'Idol Across America' comes to California; tips from 'American Idol' producer to help you stand out

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- "Idol Across America" is visiting California... via Zoom! Musical hopefuls can register to audition face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer in search for the next superstar on California's special day, Friday, August 19th.

For this open call virtual Zoom audition, singers can receive real-time feedback for a chance at making "Idol" history and being crowned the next 'American Idol' as we enter season six on ABC.

"I always tell be have a song prepared. Have your best performance prepared. Treat this like a job interview," said producer Melissa Elfar. "You're really going to want to give us that big 'American Idol' performance."

Elfar's other tip for those trying out? It's simple. Be yourself!

"People think they need to be a certain way, or look a certain way. Nope!' said Elfar. "Be yourself. It works!"

Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on "Idol Across America"