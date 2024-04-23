'American Idol' fans vote in their favorites for Top 10

'Now it has to be individuality.' 'American Idol' judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan look ahead to what this season's Top 10 need to do to continue on in the competition.

HOLLYWOOD -- After thousands of hopefuls, and hundreds of young singers making their way to Hollywood... "American Idol" has named its Top 10.

"It will be difficult from here on out," said host Ryan Seacrest.

"American Idol" had to say goodbye to Jayna Elise and Roman Collins to say hello to this season's Top 10. And now that they're here, the judges say they've got more work to do to stay here!

"Now it has to be individuality. In other words, it has to be where you actually stand out as the artist," said Lionel Richie.

"It's all about the strategy now and anyone that's standing still, even if they're playing an instrument, it's not going to work anymore," advised Katy Perry.

Luke Bryan agrees. "They've got to re-invent themselves and just get creative on how they stand out and catch America's eyeballs."

Those who made the top 10 reflected on their journey.

"I don't think I'm the best person in this competition at all. Definitely should not win but, like, if they want to put me in another round, like, that'd be cool," said Kayko.

"The sky is the limit, you know? Just standing here being surrounded by so many talented people is already reaching heights that I never imagined I could reach," said Mia Matthews.

15-year-old Triston Harper isn't sure why fans have taken a shine to his talent. "I don't know. I reckon it's just because I'm just this little Oklahoma boy who's got this cute little accent or that Alabama smile."

"American Idol" is back on Sunday, April 28, on ABC with Shania Twain as the guest mentor.