'American Idol' finalists to be narrowed to top 10 with Monday elimination

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After three eliminations Sunday night, there are now 11 young singers left in this season's "American Idol."One more goes home Monday night.For HunterGirl, who's still in the commotion, "I'm just trying to make sure that I keep going on and going forward and making my family proud. So as long as I keep doing that week to week, I'll be happy," she said.HunterGirl has the right attitude when it comes to this competition and she is definitely not alone. The appreciation factor here is high.Singer Fritz Hager said, "Before all this started, I mean, I was a recluse. I just sat in my room all day writing songs and that's all I did. And being able to get on a stage and perform for people that want to listen to me is magical."For all 11 singers still in it, "American Idol" is a win-win, even if they don't win the title."It is such an overwhelming joy and an overwhelming peace to stay here and to keep learning and to keep growing," said finalist Jay Copeland.For fellow Top 11 contestant, Tristen Gressett, "Being here around all these just amazing, just amazing friends where I can grow and learn and just everybody just builds each other up and I think it's just so amazing," he said.Leah Marlene, who is also still in the competition, said, "I'm just so proud of everybody because we've all been through this since the beginning and have all watched each other grow and everybody's success is just like a firework in my heart and I can't contain it."The judges are cheering these contestants on, seeing improvement every week."Every kid is starting to get in their own lane and try to be the master of that lane," said Luke Bryan."This is not 'The Gong Show,'" said Lionel Richie. "We're not here to make fun of artists. What we want to do is give them constructive criticism."Katy Perry said the judges want to be constructive. "We know exactly what it feels like to be in their shoes. We respect that, you know? And we want to give them real advice for the real world," she said."American Idol" airs on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT. On the West Coast, it will be rebroadcast at 8 p.m.