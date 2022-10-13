2022 American Music Awards nominees revealed: Full list

NEW YORK -- The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards are in!
To kick off this year's reveal of nominations for the largest fan-voted awards show, two-time AMA winner Becky G announced the nominees for new artist of the year in a video that aired on "Good Morning America" Thursday.
The artists up for the highly coveted award include Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto, Måneskin and Steve Lacy.
The full list of nominees will be revealed on the AMAs Twitter account.
The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Artist of the Year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Favorite Music Video
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"
Collaboration of the Year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Favorite Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Favorite K-pop Artist
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
Favorite Soundtrack
"ELVIS"
"Encanto"
"Sing 2"
"Stranger Things": Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
"Top Gun: Maverick"
Favorite Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tisto
Favorite Inspirational Artist
Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Favorite Rock Album
Coldplay, "Music of the Spheres"
Ghost, "Impera"
Imagine Dragons, "Mercury - Act 1"
Machine Gun Kelly, "mainstream sellout"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Unlimited Love"
Favorite Rock Song
Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
Favorite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Farruko, "La 167"
J Balvin, "JOSE"
Rauw Alejandro, "Vice Versa"
ROSALÍA, "MOTOMAMI"
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x KAROL G ,"MAMIII"
KAROL G, "PROVENZA"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Beyoncé;
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Beyoncé, "Renaissance"
Drake, "Honestly, Nevermind"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "An Evening with Silk Sonic"
Summer Walker, "Still Not Over It"
The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"
Favorite R&B Song
Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"
SZA, "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Future, "I NEVER LIKED YOU"
Gunna, "DS4EVER"
Kendrick Lamar, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"
Lil Durk, "7220"
Polo G, "Hall of Fame 2.0"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Morgan Wallen, "Wasted On You"
Favorite Country Album
Carrie Underwood, "Denim & Rhinestones"
Luke Combs, "Growin' Up"
Cody Johnson, "Human: The Double Album"
Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"
Walker Hayes, "Country Stuff: The Album"
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Song
Adele, "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Favorite Pop Album
Adele, "30"
Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Beyoncé, "Renaissance"
Harry Styles, "Harry's House"
Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"
The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd