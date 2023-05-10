WATCH LIVE

American Psychological Association recommends training for teens in social media safety

By KABC logo
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 4:48AM
Should teens be trained before being allowed on social media?
The APA suggests teens have instruction in social media literacy and psychological development before joining the platforms.

The American Psychological Association is calling for teens to be trained before they join social media.

They suggest teens have instruction in social media literacy and psychological development before joining social media - and then continue occasional training.

The APA says social media use should be tailored to the child's developmental stage and adults should monitor the use for younger children.

The group says the recommendations are to minimize potential harm.

More information on the APA advisory here.

