American Psychological Association recommends training for teens in social media safety

The APA suggests teens have instruction in social media literacy and psychological development before joining the platforms.

The American Psychological Association is calling for teens to be trained before they join social media.

They suggest teens have instruction in social media literacy and psychological development before joining social media - and then continue occasional training.

The APA says social media use should be tailored to the child's developmental stage and adults should monitor the use for younger children.

The group says the recommendations are to minimize potential harm.

