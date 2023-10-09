4 Americans dead following attacks in Israel, officials say

A video shows a man's wife and daughters taken hostage by Hamas during ongoing fighting with Israel, he said.

At least four American citizens were killed in the attacks in Israel over the weekend, senior administration officials told top House lawmakers on a call Sunday evening, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

That figure could rise in the coming days, the Biden administration officials told Congress. The administration is also still investigating unconfirmed reports of American citizens being taken hostage by Hamas.

Participants on the call included senior members of the relevant House committees and party leaders - including Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina, the temporary House speaker, two sources told ABC News.

As previously reported, Senate leaders will receive a similar briefing tonight.

At least 700 people have died, and over 2,000 have been injured in Israel after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants, Israeli authorities said. Also, hundreds more fatalities have been reported in Gaza after Israeli jet fighters launched a retaliatory attack, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 370 are dead and 2,200 others are injured in Gaza. At least 700 people are dead, according to Israeli health officials, and 2,100 others are injured in Israel.

