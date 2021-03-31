Community & Events

Amoeba Music reopens in new Hollywood location

Amoeba Music in Hollywood is reopening this week after a year of being closed.
By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- After 20 years on Sunset Blvd., Amoeba Music is finally reopening on the corner of Hollywood Blvd. and Argyle Ave.

"It's been a long year and I'm so excited," said Amoeba co-owner Jim Henderson.

There were always plans to move locations before COVID hit. However, the pandemic forced the record store to close before giving customers a chance to wish the old spot a proper farewell.

"The only bummer was that when the COVID situation came to the front, it removed our ability to continue to stay open safely. And to kind of give that store the sendoff that it deserved," said Henderson.

But Henderson says Amoeba fans should feel right at home here.

Watch the video above for a full preview of the store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshollywoodlos angeles countyconcertlive musiccommunity journalisthollywoodmusicin the communitycommunity
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Los Angeles renters can now apply for up to $10K in rent relief
Date announced for 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
Man arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's home
Body cam footage shows intense standoff in Exposition Park
IRS sending payment to people who don't normally file tax return
Show More
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with limited capacity April 16
Advocates for Echo Park's displaced homeless rally outside City Hall
Formerly incarcerated Inglewood resident starts nonprofit to help others
Food-based street vendors receive COVID-19 vaccine in South LA
More TOP STORIES News