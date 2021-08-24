1 killed, 2 injured when truck smashes into Anaheim apartment complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10972448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anaheim firefighters helped recover dogs and other pets for residents of an Anaheim apartment complex after a truck crashed through the building.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and two were injured when a dump truck flew off the 57 Freeway and smashed into an Anaheim apartment complex Tuesday, officials say.The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. at an apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue near the freeway.The truck somehow lost control and crashed into two vehicles on the Lincoln exit ramp, then flew down the side of the embankment, crashing through the wall of a carport and then smashing through the apartment building.One person inside the apartment building was killed.The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a second person was hospitalized in unknown condition. Firefighters continued to search through the debris of the building to see if there were any more dead or injured.Wood debris and other building materials were left scattered around the grounds of the complex, with the truck lodged into the side of the building.Residents of some apartment units were displaced after the crash. Firefighters helped reunite them with dogs, rabbits and other pets that had been separated in the chaos.Patricia Johnson said she and her dog had been homeless before moving into the building. Now with her unit destroyed they are homeless again."I was homeless before," Johnson said. "And this is the first place I've been to on my own. I wasn't homeless no more. And I had my dog. Me and the dog lived in the shelter.""And now we're homeless again. But we're together."