Reopening OC: Anaheim Ducks to welcome fans back to Honda Center on Friday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Anaheim Ducks are set to welcome back fans to the Honda Center on Friday night, following more than a year of pandemic restrictions that prohibited the gathering of large indoor crowds.

In accordance with state and local coronavirus restrictions, capacity will be limited to 10% -- but it's a start.

"It's been 400 days since fans were able to cheer the ducks at Honda Center," noted Aaron Teets, the Ducks' president of business operations.

Ducks players have received the COVID-19 vaccine shots they need to be safe.

Like every other venue opening up in California, there will be plenty of health guidelines for fans. Masks will be mandatory and there will be no eating or drinking in the seats.

Because capacity will be limited to 10%, the Honda Center is not requiring proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test. Temperature checks will be conducted.
