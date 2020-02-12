During Ducks-Blues game in Anaheim, St. Louis player Jay Bouwmeester collapses, transported to hospital

Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 12, 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A game between the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues was postponed Tuesday night after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench and had to be transported to a hospital.Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed at the Honda Center early during the first period with the score tied 1-1 and while the broadcast was on commercial break.Players of both teams were seen gathering on the ice as paramedics worked on the player. Blues players lifted and moved the bench to give the medical personnel room.After Bouwmeester was brought by ambulance to a nearby hospital, officials from both teams consulted with the referees and league officials and eventually decided to postpone the game to a later date.About an hour after the incident, the team said Bouwmeester had suffered a "cardiac episode" and was conscious and in stable condition at UC Irvine Medical Center."Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay," said Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. "He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians."The Blues were hosting a contingent of player dads for this road trip to Anaheim and Las Vegas and Bouwmeester's father Dan was part of the trip. It is believed he was in the arena for the game.The 36-year-old Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and has for that time been known for his strong skating and conditioning. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.Bouwmeester was skating in his 57th game this season, the 1,241st of his NHL career. He skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and logged 5:34 of ice time in the game.A native of Edmonton, Bouwmeester was a junior hockey star and was drafted third overall in 2002 by the Florida Panthers. He has played for Florida, Calgary and St. Louis.The Blues in April signed the veteran defenseman to a $3.25 million, one-year deal for this season.