Police arrest Arizona man in connection with Anaheim GardenWalk murders

A 21-year-old man was behind bars Friday in Phoenix on suspicion of killing another man in the GardenWalk parking structure last month.

Police say the suspect and victim were involved in some type of altercation or fight in the HEAT Ultra Lounge.

Aristeo Martinez of Phoenix was arrested Tuesday in Arizona, Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said. He is accused of killing 32-year-old Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland on May 21, the sergeant said.

Aristeo Martinez of Phoenix was arrested Tuesday in Arizona, Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said. He is accused of killing 32-year-old Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland on May 21, the sergeant said.

Police were dispatched to a large fight at the shopping center in the 300 block of West Katella Avenue just after 2 a.m., McClintock said.

"We believe the parties involved in the fight were involved in some type of altercation or fight in the HEAT Ultra Lounge,'' which is in the GardenWalk shopping center, McClintock said.

Police were still investigating what sparked the fight. It does not appear the people involved in the dispute knew each other beforehand, McClintock said.

When officers arrived, they found Lenin suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim -- 21-year-old Elian Tanori Arvayo of Phoenix -- was found elsewhere in the parking structure suffering from "blunt force trauma,'' McClintock said.

Arvayo was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, McClintock said.

Martinez, who was being held in a Maricopa County Jail, was booked on suspicion of killing Lenin. Investigators were still working the other killing and have not yet identified a suspect.

Martinez is awaiting extradition hearings.

