A car was caught on camera backing into a home at a high rate of speed and then driving away all while people were inside.

Car backs into home with people inside at high speed in Anaheim and then drives away, video shows

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A car was caught on camera backing into a home with people inside at a high rate of speed, and then driving away.

Home surveillance cameras captured the silver car backing right into the home just after midnight on Lincoln Ave and Stinton Street early Tuesday morning.

Moments later, the car drives away without even stopping!

A man who lives in that home says he was inside with his girlfriend at the time relaxing, right before the chaos unfolded.

"We were just about to lay down, and while we were laying down, not even like five minutes after we heard a loud noise coming from outside and we saw a big old light coming from our window. And it just came running into our room on our wall," said Luis Delavega.

Fortunately, both of them are okay, but the home is damaged. A wall in the living room can be seen smashed in.

Police are still looking for the driver of the car, which they describe as a Silver Honda CRV.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Anaheim Police.