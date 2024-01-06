1 dead after 3 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver in Anaheim

A driver fled the scene after striking three pedestrians in Anaheim, killing one, authorities say.

A driver fled the scene after striking three pedestrians in Anaheim, killing one, authorities say.

A driver fled the scene after striking three pedestrians in Anaheim, killing one, authorities say.

A driver fled the scene after striking three pedestrians in Anaheim, killing one, authorities say.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after three pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Anaheim.

The collision happened Friday around 5 p.m. in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Convention Way. The location is near the Anaheim Convention Center and less than a block south of Disneyland.

Firefighters transported three people, including one patient who was suffering cardiac arrest after being struck by the vehicle. All three were described as pedestrians walking in the area when they were struck.

Police said the incident was a hit and run. One patient who was transported was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

A description of the suspect and vehicle was not immediately available.