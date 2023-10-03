Anaheim police fatally shoot person outside gas station

It's unclear what led up to the confrontation between Anaheim officers and an individual described as a suspect who was fatally shot.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A person described as a suspect was shot and killed by Anaheim police officers Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Orangewood Drive and Harbor Boulevard. Anaheim police confirm an individual described as a suspect was deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.

Police established a perimeter around an ARCO station at the intersection. A pop-up tent typically used to shield bodies from view was established in the parking lot.

It is not clear what led up to the confrontation or what crime the individual was suspected of committing.

The location is down the street from the Anaheim Convention Center and Disneyland.

