Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman and crashing into home with stolen car in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is in custody in connection to the deadly hit-and-run in Anaheim Saturday morning.
The suspect stole a BMW in Placentia and led police on a chase. He then crashed into a pedestrian in Anaheim, killing her, before crashing into a home.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot, police say.
Police could not find him for several hours, but eventually the man was arrested at a nearby church.
The victim, a woman in her 40's, died at the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.
The suspect's identity has been withheld due to the ongoing investigation as well.