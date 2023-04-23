A man is in custody in connection to the deadly hit-and-run in Anaheim Saturday morning.

Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman and crashing into home with stolen car in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is in custody in connection to the deadly hit-and-run in Anaheim Saturday morning.

The suspect stole a BMW in Placentia and led police on a chase. He then crashed into a pedestrian in Anaheim, killing her, before crashing into a home.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, police say.

Police could not find him for several hours, but eventually the man was arrested at a nearby church.

The victim, a woman in her 40's, died at the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

The suspect's identity has been withheld due to the ongoing investigation as well.