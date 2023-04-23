WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman and crashing into home with stolen car in Anaheim

By KABC logo
Sunday, April 23, 2023 10:39PM
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run with stolen car in Anaheim
EMBED <>More Videos

A man is in custody in connection to the deadly hit-and-run in Anaheim Saturday morning.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is in custody in connection to the deadly hit-and-run in Anaheim Saturday morning.

The suspect stole a BMW in Placentia and led police on a chase. He then crashed into a pedestrian in Anaheim, killing her, before crashing into a home.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, police say.

Police could not find him for several hours, but eventually the man was arrested at a nearby church.

The victim, a woman in her 40's, died at the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

The suspect's identity has been withheld due to the ongoing investigation as well.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW