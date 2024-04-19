Anaheim police arrest man suspected of kicking small dog in disturbing incident caught on video

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been arrested after a small dog was kicked and beaten in a disturbing incident that was captured on video in Anaheim, authorities said Friday.

Patrol officers took 35-year-old Joseph Michael Sanders into custody about 6:30 p.m. Thursday and booked him for an arrest warrant that had been issued in the animal cruelty case, the Anaheim Police Department said.

"We want to thank the public for coming forward and assisting our detectives with identifying Sanders," the agency said in a statement, adding that a search for the dog was ongoing.

Surveillance cameras recorded footage of a man walking along a fence line while pushing a bike around 8 a.m. April 7 near Brookhurst Street and La Palma Avenue.

He is seen holding the small dog - which could possibly be a puppy - in his arm. Seconds later, he suddenly kicks the dog out of the view of the camera.

For the next 20 seconds, the man is heard allegedly beating the animal as the dog screeches and yelps in agony.

"The video is very disturbing," police Sgt. Jon McClintock said last week.

"It was heartbreaking," said an OC Animal Care spokesperson. "It was devastating. We never want to see animals put in that position."

She added, "A community member did report the video. They sent it in and we went out and interviewed the reporting party. Obviously investigated, went to the scene."

"Based on the video, it seems that he is the owner because he's carrying the dog," McClintock on April 10. "We believe, based on our investigation so far, that that man frequents the area of Brookhurst and the I-5 or Brookhurst and La Palma Avenue in the city of Anaheim."

A second video shows the man walk back to pick up his bike as the dog still follows closely behind. Pratt said it's a heart-wrenching moment that shows animals just want unconditional love.

"They just want loving homes," she said. "They want to be with their people, so what we really want is for someone to call and have some information, hopefully, so we can get that dog away from that situation and into a loving family - a home where he's just loved and cherished."

Anyone with information about the case or the dog's whereabouts is urged to call police at (714) 765-1900.

Once the dog is found, Pratt said it will remain in the custody of OC Animal Care until the case is resolved then it will possibly go up for adoption.